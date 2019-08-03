Valley County rural roads & bridges damaged by flooding

Region 26 Emergency Management Facebook post:
Valley County Roads and Valley County Emergency Management are asking for people to stay off of the rural County roads if possible due to washed out roads and bridge damages. If you need to be on the roads use extreme caution as not all washed out places are marked yet. Thank you, Region 26.
More flooding in North Loup Nebraska 8-3-2019@07:00 #newx @Region26EMA @NWSHastings pic.twitter.com/UQCIZ86obu
— Scott Philbrick (@Scottphilbrick) August 3, 2019
Courtesy/Region 26 Emergency Management.