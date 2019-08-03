class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399549 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Valley County rural roads & bridges damaged by flooding | KRVN Radio

Valley County rural roads & bridges damaged by flooding

BY Region 26 Emergency Management | August 3, 2019
Region 26 Emergency Management Facebook post:

Valley County Roads and Valley County Emergency Management are asking for people to stay off of the rural County roads if possible due to washed out roads and bridge damages. If you need to be on the roads use extreme caution as not all washed out places are marked yet. Thank you, Region 26.

