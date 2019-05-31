Valuation Notices Mailed

Dawson County, Nebraska — Annual notification of valuations on real estate for Dawson County owners were mailed May 31, Assessor John Moore said Wednesday.

He noted that more than 16,000 notices are mailed so that all property owners will have information of the current proposed value used for a tax base. This also starts the period for valuation protests that are filed with the Dawson County Clerk’s Office.

County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky is secretary to the board of equalization (BOE) and her office sets up hearings generally held in July. The county board, along with the assessor and clerk, sits as a board of equalization. The assessor provides technical information about what is on the property records.

Property owners have until June to file.

“Given that the market activity has been up, we have potential changes in several areas of the county, besides the obvious update of value in Gothenburg,” said Moore.

In his tenure as assessor, Moore said he doesn’t recall seeing so many different communities requiring changes. The agricultural values remained the same, however; except for those who asked for special value consideration on accretion.

Preliminary notices were sent in January to owners of about 200 parcels of accretion along the Platte River. The assessor said that the unusual nature of the property has driven the market value to new highs, those who asked for special value on agricultural use received a lower value.

Those who wish to file for that consideration still have until June 30 to do that. Those who have filed but their land shows no change from the preliminary notice are welcome to protest too.

“I know that’s confusing. But statutes give all property owners the right to file a protest based on what is shown on record, so if their request for special value did not amount to what they envisioned it to be, a protest is still possible,” Moore said.

He added that those protests are welcome to visit the assessor’s office for details on their valuation. The figures on the form are based on market sales. Sold property provides bench marks for unsold property. It is not the average, but rather the median or middle of the high to low sale numbers.