Vandals do nearly $7K in damage to Gage County golf course

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man is in jail after driving his pickup on a golf course. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Thursday to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off of Lilac Road, near Southwest 61st Road. The deputies investigating the call located 21-year-old Dylan Rose and 20-year-old Dylan Kahrs, who both live in rural Gage County, at the scene. They were found near a red Dodge pickup. As the investigation progressed, deputies at the scene determined Rose had procured alcohol for Kahrs, who is a minor. Further investigation lead to the discovery of a damaged fence on West Lilac Road, just east of Highway 136. Rose later admitted to the sheriff’s office sergeant at the scene that he had intentionally hit the fence, driving through approximately 500 feet of fencing, with an estimated damage total of $2,500.

Kahrs, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was cited for Minor-In-Possession of alcohol and released to a sober driver. Deputies arrested Rose for felony criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, procuring alcohol to a minor, trespassing, and false reporting. He was booked into the Gage County Detention Center.

The next day a representative from Hidden Acres Golf Course contacted the Gage County Sheriff’s Office to report damage to the green on Hole One at their course, near West Lilac Road and Southwest 61st Road. The responding deputy conducted the initial investigation and was told an estimated $6,400 in damage was done to the putting green/hole. The deputy contacted a Gage County investigator and informed him he believed this call was related to the call from the previous night, based on the presence of white fencing at the scene that was mentioned in the arrest report from the other incident. The sheriff’s office investigator reviewed the reports that had been written and later interviewed Rose before he was released from the jail.

The investigator determined that the damage to the golf course was not discovered that night, but was probably due to the damage not being seen under night time lighting, however the incidents probably occurred within minutes of each other. In the interview of Rose at the scene, he admitted to driving and damaging the fence, but did not mention any damage to the golf course. Based on the evidence obtained by the patrol deputies, the admission by Rose that he was driving the red Dodge Ram pickup, had struck a white fence in the area, and the presence of fence pieces at the scene of the golf course, the investigator arrested Rose for felony criminal mischief, as a result of the $6,400 in damage to the putting green on Hole One at Hidden Acres Golf Course, and turned Rose back over to officers at the Gage County Detention Center to be booked on the charge.