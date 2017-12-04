Vandals leave statements outside US senator’s Lincoln office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A vandal or vandals left messages in large chalk letters on a sidewalk outside U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s office in Lincoln’s Haymarket District.

Sgt. Randy Clark says a Fischer staffer reported the vandalism a little before 8 a.m. Monday.

The messages included: “Never trust a land thief with your well-being,” and, “`Tax Reform?’ Class War.”

Clark says Fischer’s name on the building directory was scratched out and replaced with a “nasty name” that Clark would not provide. Also, red spray paint was used to cover the U.S. Senate seal on the building’s exterior.

No arrests have been reported.