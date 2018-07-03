Vandals throw bricks through Nebraska GOP office windows

Lincoln, Neb. — Someone threw bricks through the Nebraska Republican Party’s office windows in Lincoln and spray-painted “abolish ICE” on a sidewalk in front of the building.

Executive Director Kenny Zoeller says Tuesday the vandalism happened overnight at the office blocks from the state Capitol. He says it will cost thousands of dollars to repair the damage.

The words “ABOLISH ICE” are a reference to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some have called for the government to replace the agency following intense criticism of its implementation of President Donald Trump’s suspended policy of separating families who cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Zoeller says someone also spray-painted the word “Resist” on the party’s front windows in December and that the office frequently receives threats of violence.