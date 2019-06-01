Variety of drug items seized in Lincoln County Friday morning

The Nebraska State Patrol seized a number of drug-related items in a western Lincoln County traffic stop on Friday. A vehicle was pulled over for speeding in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 1:41am Friday.

A trooper developed enough probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle. About 4.4 pounds of Marijuana was discovered along with 51 doses of Marijuana edibles and 20 THC beverages. Two-thousand($2,000) dollars in U.S. currency was seized along with $19,000 in counterfeit currency.

The two occupants in the vehicle, both from Wisconsin, were arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail. Both 42-year-old Lamecia Merchant and 29-year-old Lawrence Hawkins were arraigned in Lincoln County Court on charges including Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana- More Than a Pound. Their bonds were set at 10% of $75,000 for each of them and each had a preliminary hearing set for June 6, 2019 at 9:00am.