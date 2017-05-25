class="post-template-default single single-post postid-238244 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
VCHS hosts record-setting annual health fair

BY Valley County Health System | May 25, 2017
Courtesy/ Valley County Health System.

ORD, Neb. – Valley County Health System (VCHS) hosted a record number of attendees at its 9th annual health fair on May 23. Hosted at the VCHS Hospital in Ord, the free morning fair included discounted lab tests, vendors, interactive displays, breakfast and giveaways.

Courtesy/ Valley County Health System. UNL Extension hosted a smoothie blender bike station at the annual VCHS Health Fair.

“Our goal when planning the 2017 VCHS Health Fair was to host an engaging, fun and educational event for members of our communities,” VCHS PR/Marketing Manager Beth Knapinski said. “Between our attendees, vendors and involved employees, approximately two dozen communities were represented, showing the interest in, and scope of, this event.”

Some of the displays included a seat belt convincer from the Nebraska State Patrol, an inflatable colon display from the Department of Health and Human Services/Nebraska Colon Cancer Program and a smoothie-making bike from the University of Lincoln Extension office. Lab tests included a health screen, A1C, PSA and Protime test, and Bryan Health’s mobile testing unit offered four heart-related screenings.

“The VCHS health fair is an organization-wide effort, and we enjoy welcoming everyone into our beautiful facility, empowering them with health information and offering a chance for our community members to connect and socialize,” Knapinski said. “The event continues to grow year to year, and we look forward to continuing to build upon that success and increasingly cater to the health needs and interests of those we serve.”

Courtesy/ Valley County Health System. Dr. Taylor Smith, DC, of Smith Chiropractic in Ord speaks with a VCHS Health Fair attendee.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
