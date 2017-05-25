VCHS hosts record-setting annual health fair

ORD, Neb. – Valley County Health System (VCHS) hosted a record number of attendees at its 9th annual health fair on May 23. Hosted at the VCHS Hospital in Ord, the free morning fair included discounted lab tests, vendors, interactive displays, breakfast and giveaways.

“Our goal when planning the 2017 VCHS Health Fair was to host an engaging, fun and educational event for members of our communities,” VCHS PR/Marketing Manager Beth Knapinski said. “Between our attendees, vendors and involved employees, approximately two dozen communities were represented, showing the interest in, and scope of, this event.”

Some of the displays included a seat belt convincer from the Nebraska State Patrol, an inflatable colon display from the Department of Health and Human Services/Nebraska Colon Cancer Program and a smoothie-making bike from the University of Lincoln Extension office. Lab tests included a health screen, A1C, PSA and Protime test, and Bryan Health’s mobile testing unit offered four heart-related screenings.

“The VCHS health fair is an organization-wide effort, and we enjoy welcoming everyone into our beautiful facility, empowering them with health information and offering a chance for our community members to connect and socialize,” Knapinski said. “The event continues to grow year to year, and we look forward to continuing to build upon that success and increasingly cater to the health needs and interests of those we serve.”