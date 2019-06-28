Vehicle crashes into bridge, one person dead

Adams County, Neb. — On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., The Adams County Sheriff’s Department along with the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of a motor vehicle accident about 1/2 mile west of Highway 34/281 on 94th Street in Adams County. Hastings Fire and Rescue, Hastings Rural Fire Department and the Nebraska Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

It was reported a vehicle had struck a bridge and caught on fire. Upon arrival of first responders, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The vehicle was occupied by one person who died at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been determined at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.