class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215264 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Vehicle Fire Sparks 25 Acres Blaze at Henderson Interchange | KRVN Radio

Vehicle Fire Sparks 25 Acres Blaze at Henderson Interchange

BY Luke Fochtman | February 13, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Vehicle Fire Sparks 25 Acres Blaze at Henderson Interchange

HENDERSON, Neb. – A fire that charred nearly 25 acres of land near Henderson’s I-80 exit, is being credited to a vehicle fire.

On Friday at 2:51 p.m., The Bradshaw Fire Department responded to reports of a growing fire near I-80 exit 342. Upon arrival, crews found a 2012 Mercedes Benz engulfed in flames on the westbound on-ramp spreading fire to both parcels of grass on either side of the ramp. The fire quickly spread up the interchange forcing Bradshaw to request more tankers and man power from Henderson, York, and Hampton Fire Departments.

RRN/Henderson Fire

The fire was extinguished in a little over an hour with no property damage or injuries reported. The cause of the initial vehicle fire is still begin investigated.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments