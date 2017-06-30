Vehicle, foot chase leads to four men in cuffs

CENTRAL CITY – Four Grand Island men are in jail after leading authorities on a vehicle and foot pursuit in Central City. Just after 1 p.m Thursday, authorities were alerted of a reckless vehicle east of Central City. A plate number was given to dispatch and came back as a stolen vehicle.

Central City police were alerted and met the vehicle on the west edge of town on Highway 30 where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle driven by 22-year-old Christopher Sanchez and his three passengers, 18-year-old Mario Castro-Villagomez, 19-year-old Christian Alvarez and 21-year-old Rigo Estrada eluded authorities and drove back into town reaching speeds close to 80 mph. Sanchez took a corner too fast and struck a utility pole. Three of the occupants fled the vehicle on foot, while one was apprehended at the crash site immediately. With the assistance from the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol’s canine unit and the citizens of Central City, two passengers were found within 30 minutes, while Sanchez evaded authorities for over 90 minutes before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez was charged with Flight to Avoid Arrest, Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Criminal Mischief, Obstruction of a Police Officer, Willful Reckless Driving and Driving while under Revocation of a DUI. The other three men were charged with Obstruction of Police Officer with more charges possible.