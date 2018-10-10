class="post-template-default single single-post postid-340269 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Vehicle-pedestrian fatality in southwest Nebraska

BY KRVN News | October 10, 2018
Benkelman, Neb. — About 8 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a request to help Dundy County authorities in southwest Nebraska in the investigation of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident near Benkelman. A Ford F-150 pickup had struck a pedestrian walking along Highway 34 east of Benkleman. The victim was identified as 46 year old Douglass Singer of Max, Neb., a small Dundy County community northeast of Benkelman. Singer was transported to a hospital and later declared deceased. The driver of the pickup was 23 year old Makayla Wiese  of O’Neill, Neb.  Authorities say weather conditions and lighting may have contributed to the accident.

 

