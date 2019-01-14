Vehicle stuck in ditch leads to arrest

An unruly suspect was taken into custody early Monday morning after a vehicle was found in a ditch. An off-duty Cozad Police officer came upon the scene at 3:45 am about 6 miles south of Cozad along Highway 21. A Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy responded and found an North Platte man sleeping in the vehicle that had become stuck. Deputies attempted to place the driver, 23-year-old Javin Newbrey, under arrest for Driving Under Suspension when he became very uncooperative according to the Sheriff’s Office. After a brief struggle and assistance from Cozad Police Department, Newbrey was placed under arrest. Some suspected drug related items were also recovered.

Newbrey was booked into the Dawson County Jail on initial charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Driving Under Suspension, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing an officer.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old rural Cozad girl escaped injury from a one-vehicle accident Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it occurred about 10 miles southeast of Cozad around 7:13am. A vehicle, driven by Jocelyn Hendricks, was traveling northbound when it entered a ditch and rolled onto it’s top. The driver was briefly trapped but, not injured. Seatbelts were in use.