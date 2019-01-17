class="post-template-default single single-post postid-359689 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Veterans Move into Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home | KRVN Radio

Veterans Move into Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home

BY Ne. Dept of Veterans Affairs | January 17, 2019
Veterans Move into Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home
COURTESY/ Nebraska Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Governor Pete Ricketts and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse greet members as they enter the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.

JANUARY 16 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — The members of the Grand Island Veterans’ Home moved into their new home at the state-of-the-art Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home (CNVH) in Kearney today. Family, friends, and volunteer moving buddies helped members pack, accompanied them on the trip, and helped unload and set up their new private rooms. Members started boarding buses headed for Kearney at 8:30 a.m., and by 12:30 p.m. everyone was at the new facility in Kearney. Upon arriving, members were greeted to music from the Kearney High School band and a warm welcome from the community and Governor Pete Ricketts.

COURTESY/ Nebraska Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

“This is a special day for the State of Nebraska and our veterans,” said Governor Ricketts. “This facility will allow us to provide world-class care to our state’s veterans and their family members – a small token of our gratitude for their bravery and sacrifice for our state and nation. It was a privilege to be able to welcome them home today.”

The CNVH is a 338,000-square-foot facility that is comprised of ten buildings on 67 acres. The main building, named Juliet, is home to administration offices, a chapel, library, ceramics area, woodshop, Foxhole Lounge, guest rooms for traveling visitors, pharmacy, medical clinic, dental suite, and more. Connected to Juliet are two hubs, Golf and Hotel, which house physical, occupational, and speech therapy areas and a restorative kitchen. The two hubs branch off to three neighborhoods each. Inside the neighborhoods are a communal dining room, living room, kitchen, den, and the members’ 225-square-foot rooms with private bathrooms. The neighborhoods are tailored for different types of care including domiciliary, memory support, and skilled nursing. In total, there are 225 units for members to live in the facility.

“I want to thank the teammates, volunteers, and family members who have worked so hard to prepare for this day and ensure its success,” said Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert. “We are looking forward to a bright future at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.”

 

 

