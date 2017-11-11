VFW Reminds America That Freedom Is Never Free

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., all who have worn or continue to wear the uniform of our great country, and to their family members who stand just as strong at home, there is no doubt that Veterans Day brings with it a meaningful significance.

On Veterans Day we honor the contributions and sacrifices of the more than 23 million veterans and service members who have or continue to proudly serve our country in uniform, who have vanquished cruelty around the world and replaced it with an inextinguishable light that is the spirit of liberty and freedom.

We are free because of those selfless few who have taken an oath to protect and defend their nation. So this Nov. 11, the VFW encourages every American to take the opportunity to keep alive the memories, sacrifices and accomplishments of our nation’s veterans. Happy Veterans Day.