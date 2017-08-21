Victim Identified in Weekend Hit-and-Run Fatality in Rural York

YORK, Neb. – The York County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Saturday’s hit-and-run fatality accident southwest of York.

41-year-old Chad K. Chapman of York, was struck by a vehicle on Road 11 between Roads K and J. The York County Sheriff’s office initially received a report around 9:15 p.m., that a vehicle was parked in the middle of a rural road and a body was in the ditch. Upon arrival by authorities, it was clear it was a hit-and-run situation.

The suspect has since turned themselves in to authorities, but the name and more information is being withheld until a further investigation is completed.