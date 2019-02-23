class="post-template-default single single-post postid-367920 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Victim of Buffalo County crash identified

BY Buffalo County Sheriff's Office | February 23, 2019
Kearney, Neb. — Positive identification has been made of the victim of a two-vehicle fatal crash on February 10 on the Highway 10 Platte River Bridge.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a northbound pickup has been identified as 33 year old Brent Pedersen of Hildreth. Next of kin have been notified. The driver of a southbound pickup was 32 year old Gary Lea of Kearney. Lea was injured but survived and was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The crash was reported at 4:47 a.m. on Sunday, February 10  on the Platte River Bridge on Highway 10 just south of the Minden Interstate-80 interchange east of Kearney.

There were no passengers in either vehicle; both vehicles were totaled. The collision caused a fire in the northbound pickup.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
