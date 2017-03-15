Victims identified in Brady double-fatality accident

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims of a double-fatality accident as residents of Brady. It happened around 11:10pm Tuesday about three miles east of Brady along Highway 30. Thirty-three-year-old Rebecca Bartels was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-six-year-old Jason Bartels dies after being transported to a Gothenburg hospital. A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says the kinship between the Bartels was unclear, she was widowed in 2015. The third occupant of the SUV, 31-year-old Kara Johnson also of Brady, was taken to a hospital in North Platte and then later flown to a Denver hospital with life-threatening injuries. He condition was unknown.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating. Preliminary information was that the SUV drove off the edge of the highway, overcorrected and then rolled several times ejecting all three occupants. The driver is still being determined.

Seatbelts were not in use and alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident. Gothenburg, Brady and North Platte Rescue also responded to the scene.