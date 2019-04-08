(Video) 2019-20 Nebraska FFA Officer Team Selected at 91st Nebraska FFA Convention

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377427 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Bryce Doeschot | April 8, 2019
2019-20 Nebraska FFA State Officer Team

Students from seven FFA chapters across Nebraska have been selected to serve on the 2019-20 Nebraska FFA Officer team.

They are:

Kooper Jelinek – State President    (West Holt FFA)
Savannah Gerlach – State Secretary   (Tri-County FFA)
Weston Svoboda – State Vice President   (Burwell FFA)
Megan Fehr – State Vice President   (Sutton FFA)
Faith Santana – State Vice President   (Auburn FFA)
Luke Krabel – State Vice President   (Adams Central FFA)
Sam Wilkins – State Vice President   (Ainsworth FFA)

(Video) Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska FFA Officer Team

Each year at the Nebraska FFA Convention, seven students are selected to represent the organization as state officers.  The selection process is led by an FFA committee.

The state officer team travels across the state, nation and world to promote FFA and agricultural education.  The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members and represent the association to FFA stakeholders, business and industry leaders, elected officials and more.

 

