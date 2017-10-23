(VIDEO & AUDIO) Wendland recognized for going above and beyond

In vidoe below Lexington Regional Health Center DAISY Award Committee members Courtney Wenburg, NA read about the origins of The DAISY Award, Lacey Anderson, BSN read Kristine Wendland’s , LPC-C nomination from Tami Buell of Eustis.

Last Thursday, staff at the Lexington Regional Health Center gathered to honor Kristine Wendland, LPC-C with The DAISY Award for extraordinary care. She was nominated by Tami Buell of Eustis who had undergone surgery several years ago. Buell said Wendland saved her life when she began hemorrhaging. Wendland held the wound while riding the patient bed back to the operating room. Buell said she tells Wendland “thank you” all the time, everytime she sees her. But she was grateful there was a public way of recognizing Wendland and thanking her with The DAISY Award.

In podcast below, KRVN’s Dave Schroeder interviews Kristine Wendland and Tami Buell.



The DAISY Award is sponsored by the national DAISY Foundation in cooperation with local healthcare organizations. The Lexington Regional Health Center has forms for future nominations for the award. Nominations can be made by the public including patients and fellow staff members.

Regional Program Director Amy Vetter of the national DAISY Foundation, discusses The Daisy Award in podcast below.

Wendland has been a nurse for 23 years, 19 of them at Lexington Regional Health Center. Wendland says she didn’t choose nursing but, that nursing chose her. She says “helping people” is what she enjoys most about providing nursing care…”hoping to get them better so that they are able to go home and lead a more productive life.”

Amy Vetter, Regional Program Director for the DAISY Award was in Lexington for the award presentation. Courtney Wenburg,NA read a background of the award and Lacey Anderson, BSN read the nomination letter.