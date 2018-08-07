(Video/Audio) York mulls over solutions to fix financial crisis

YORK, Neb. – The City of York is in the midst of a financial crisis, and city officials are calling on the public to address the issues facing the budget.

Monday evening, the York City Council held a special meeting to take public comment on the recent news that the city’s unrestricted reserves have been depleted. The meeting initially set for the council chambers was moved to the Holthus Convention Center after a large crowd was expected.

The meeting attracted nearly 220 residents and was mostly a statement/question and answer type format. Those in the crowd had the opportunity to question the council, mayor and city administrator about York’s lack of funds.

One York resident called it a major breakdown of trust…

Council member, Barry Redfern, used an analogy of a checking account to convey his message..

Resident, Jennifer Wright, said no one helps her when she goes over her budget. She also expressed her strong feelings toward comments from the council about the Ball Field Complex…

Among other actions that could be taken to fix the budget include: potential tax levy increase, sale of city property, cut more than $1 million from the budget, a freeze on employee wages/eliminating positions and increasing fees on York recreation; such as the Ball field Complex.

Mayor Orval Stahr proposed several of his own ideas, including building a hotel that would connect to the convention center. Another idea Stahr backed was funding economic development in this year’s budget as a remedy to the financial shortfall…

Stahr also reached out to the public about their ideas…

However, council member Ron Mogul says a property tax increase is almost inevitable…

The council adjourned without taking any action or breaking down the budget. The council agreed they would like more time to go over the numbers with department heads to get a full understanding.

The council will meet again on Aug. 16 and has until September 6th to complete the 2018-19 budget.

Watch the entire meeting below.

Special York City Council meeting about the financial status of the city Posted by KOOL 103.5 on Monday, August 6, 2018