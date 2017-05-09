(VIDEO) Court of Appeals judge impressed with Lexington school system

Nebraska Court of Appeals Chief Justice Frankie Moore was among special guests in Lexington Monday May 1st as part of Law Day observance across the state. One of her stops was Lexington High School where she toured and also heard presentations from students. Having raised her children in North Platte, Judge Moore had been to Lexington in the past for athletic events and was familiar with it’s growing diversity. High School students come from some 40 different countries and she said she was “very impressive in the progress they have made in learning English, number one but also, in assimilating and getting a very quality education here.”

High School Guidance Counselor helped moderate the student program to Judge Moore and Chief Justice Michael Heavican. She said the “the school wanted to share the diversity of the school system and education process for those who come from other countries.” Nyanuer (Rebecca) Riek performed her State Class B Champion speech on immigration. Riek was born in Kenya, her parents are from Sudan. Four other students shared personal stories of how they came to Lexington. They included Hao Nguyen(Vietnam), Madasir Daud(Sudan), Hector Melendez(Honduras) and Landon Mader(transfer student from Hershey, Ne).

The judges then joined Supreme Court Judge John Wright in a Law Day luncheon hosted by the Dawson County Bar Association. Judge Moore told KRVN News that Law Day “is a significant day for those of us in the Law because it really celebrates what we do. It celebrates our country’s constitution as well as our state constitution. And the importance of the Rule of Law in what we do and how we govern ourselves.”