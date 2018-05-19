class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312231 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
(VIDEO) Explosion levels building in York

BY Tyler Cavalli | May 19, 2018
RRN/Aftermath of York building explosion.

YORK – An early (Saturday) morning explosion shook parts of York.

According to the York Fire Department, they were dispatched to a structure fire on W 26th Street, near Kroy Industries at 1:57 a.m.

An explosion caused a commercial building to catch fire. At this time it’s not clear what caused the explosion. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene. Arson is not believed to be a factor.

No one was injured. The building is considered a total loss. A vehicle and a camper sustained damage from the fire. Fire crews remained on scene until 6:10 a.m.

The Waco and Bradshaw fire departments provided assistance.

The fire is still under investigation.

Video courtesy: James Upton.

