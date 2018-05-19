(VIDEO) Explosion levels building in York

YORK – An early (Saturday) morning explosion shook parts of York.
According to the York Fire Department, they were dispatched to a structure fire on W 26th Street, near Kroy Industries at 1:57 a.m.
An explosion caused a commercial building to catch fire. At this time it’s not clear what caused the explosion. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene. Arson is not believed to be a factor.
No one was injured. The building is considered a total loss. A vehicle and a camper sustained damage from the fire. Fire crews remained on scene until 6:10 a.m.
The Waco and Bradshaw fire departments provided assistance.
The fire is still under investigation.
Video courtesy: James Upton.
Big BOOM @ work took out power! Nothing left of building across street.
