(Video) Fatality crash on I-80 near Beaver Crossing

A crash on Interstate 80 has claimed the life of one person. The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Beaver Crossing at mile marker 369.

A semi hauling cars was traveling eastbound and struck the back of a 2018 Mercedes SUV, then crossed the median and hit another semi head-on. The driver of the eastbound semi was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the westbound semi was transported to York General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately three hours, but is now open. Names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Video courtesy of Matthew Nix. Some strong language can be heard.