(Video) Flooding in Kearney, Nebraska – July 9, 2019

Following storms, portions of Central Nebraska are encountering significant flooding impacting several roadways, including the Interstate.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising motorists this flooding event is rapidly evolving and to expect additional closures as water continues to move through the region.

Video: Flooding on the Wood River, north of Kearney.

Video: Flooding on the south side of Kearney.

Video: Bryce and Clay provide an update live from Kearney.

**For more video coverage, subscribe to the YouTube page! Just click here. **

Photos:

Plan your travel by checking 511 prior to leaving for your destination. 511 provides the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System.

The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.