(Video) Gothenburg Health Wellness Center Ground Breaking

GOTHENBURG – City officials, donors, YMCA administrators and patrons gathered to celebrate the beginning of the construction of the $5 million Wellness Center as the latest addition to Gothenburg Health.

In an afternoon ceremony on Thursday, Karl Randecker, Gothenburg Health Foundation President, welcomed the crowd and then talked about the Wellness Center Project.

“We have had some economic success in our community, today this is a celebration of health and fitness in Gothenburg,” Randecker said. “While much of the economic success was dependent on outside sources, the Wellness Center has really been dependent on our citizens getting the job done.”

Mark Peyton is the Chair of the Gothenburg YMCA Advisory Board. He told the crowd that Gothenburg is the smallest community in Nebraska to have a YMCA.

“Holdrege is 40% larger than us, Lexington is three times bigger than we are,” Payton said. “This is an amazing thing for a community of our size. I would like to thank all of the people that had the vision to make this dream come true.”

Amy Biehl-Owens is the vice chair of the

YMCA of the Prairie. She expressed that Gothenburg should be proud of what they have accomplished and look forward to what is ahead.

“I stand here to tell you, your hard work is worth every minute,” Owens said. “In the end what you’ve accomplished is nothing short of astonishing for a community of this size.”

The YMCA at Gothenburg Health will be the third YMCA of the Prairie affiliate. Ginger Cowne is CEO of that organization. She said that the YMCA goes far beyond sports and wellness.

“We are all about social responsibility,” Cowne said. “We teach how to be part of a team and have positive interactions, and in this political climate that’s a good thing. This is a very blessed community and we look forward to the opening of this new building.”

Gothenburg Health CEO Mick Brant says they hope to have the building open by April 1st of 2018.