(Video) Gov. Ricketts Honors Veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol to honor veterans of the Vietnam War. Over 175 veterans and their family members joined the Governor as he signed a proclamation and presented commemorative Vietnam War lapel pins to veterans and deceased veterans’ surviving family members as a symbol of gratitude from Nebraskans for their service.

“We cannot thank our veterans and their families enough for the sacrifices they’ve made protecting our freedoms,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today’s event was not just about acknowledging the service and sacrifice of our state’s veterans and their families, but a reminder to all Nebraskans of what many have given to protect our way of life.”

Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert and Adjutant General for Nebraska Major General Daryl Bohac also spoke at the ceremony and presented Vietnam War lapel pins to veterans.

“These types of events are just one of many ways our agency is working to reach out to more Nebraska veterans,” said NDVA Director Hilgert. “Today, we were able to thank some of our state’s heroes and give them a ‘welcome home’ they may not have received when they returned from Vietnam, all while having an opportunity to inform them of the benefits we can help connect them with. It really is a win-win on several fronts.”

March 29th is National Vietnam Veterans Day in America. Many states and municipalities held events today to honor Vietnam veterans for their years of service. Living United States veterans who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces at any time from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, are eligible to receive one lapel pin. Special lapel pins are also available for surviving family members of deceased Vietnam War period veterans.

Taking time to thank our Vietnam War era veterans is simply the right thing to do,” said Major General Bohac. “For those of us in the Armed Forces of the United States who have followed in their footsteps, we owe them a debt of gratitude. It is because of their service and sacrifice that we are blessed with amazing support from the American public.”

GOV. RICKETTS’ RECORD OF SUPPORT FOR NEBRASKA’S MILITARY FAMILIES & VETERANS

Over the past few years, Governor Ricketts has worked with the Legislature and veterans’ groups to place a focus on supporting Nebraska’s military families and veterans. Below are a few examples of how Governor Ricketts is making Nebraska a more veteran-friendly state:

Merging NDVA and the Division of Veterans’ Homes to create a one-stop shop for veterans’ services in Nebraska.

Approving a 20 percent pay increase for staff care technicians working for NDVA.

Expanding the hiring preference in Nebraska to include spouses of service members.

Cutting red tape on a key property tax exemption for veterans if no change in medical condition has occurred.

Creating five additional Military Honor License Plates to recognize the service of members of the reserves of the armed forces.

Approving revisions to Rule 21, allowing military spouses to receive a three-year teaching permit in Nebraska with a valid out-of-state license.

Signing LB 12e which allows active duty military members or their spouses to be licensed realtors in Nebraska without having to pay the licensing fee, provided they have a valid realtor’s license in another state.

Signing LB 115 which establishes the right for military families reassigned to Nebraska to preliminarily enroll in a school district.

Signing LB 122e which allows a veteran, their spouse, or dependents to qualify as residents for post-secondary tuition purposes if the veteran is receiving vocational rehabilitation.

Signing LB 88e (2017) into law, which authorized the Department of Health and Human Services to issue temporary licenses for occupations regulated under the Uniform Credentialing Act to military spouses.

Building a new state-of-the-art Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, which is providing world-class accommodations to hundreds of Nebraska veterans.