(Video) Governor Ricketts celebrates National Ag Week

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is celebrating National Ag Week with tours and stops across Nebraska.

“We’ve got tours going on around the state to be able to highlight different parts of our industry as part of what we do every year for ag week,” Ricketts said. “Really the overall goal is just to raise awareness that agriculture is our state’s number one industry and that about one in four jobs in Nebraska is tied back to agriculture.”

Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman will visit Kearney, Lexington, York, and Hastings.

Ricketts and Wellman will be touring a number of different agribusiness and manufacturing facilities including Mac’s Creek Vineyard, Orthman Manufacturing, and Steeple Brewing Company.

The public is invited to attend the following events where the Governor and the Director will discuss the importance of Nebraska agriculture, livestock and value-added agricultural development, and international trade:

Wednesday, March 13

9:30 a.m. Ag Week Event with Nebraska Rural Water Association, Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge Street, KEARNEY

2:00 p.m. Ag Week Tour of Frontier Plant, Orthman Facility, 75765 Road 435, LEXINGTON

Thursday, March 14

8:45 a.m. Ag Week Event with York High School FFA, York High School, 1005 Duke Drive, YORK

Ricketts says he plans to share his strategy for growing the agriculture industry Nebraska while on the tours.

That strategy includes:

1 – Opening Trade Opportunities

(Video) Ricketts discusses ways to open trade across the globe

2 – Value-Added Agriculture

(Video) Ricketts talks about the importance of value-added agriculture, such as the Costco project in Northeast Nebraska

3 – Property Tax Relief

(Video) Ricketts shares an update on property tax relief in the state.

“Our state is rooted in a deep agrarian history, and our future is bright thanks to our strong agriculture industry,” NDA Director Wellman said. “National Ag Week is an opportunity for all Nebraskans to celebrate our #1 industry, agriculture. As we travel across the state we will have the opportunity to showcase our diverse agriculture industry, visiting with farmers and ranchers and touring agribusiness and manufacturing facilities that are investing in our rural communities.”

(Full Video) Governor Ricketts talks about National Ag Week in an interview with the Rural Radio Network