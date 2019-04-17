(Video) Husker Food Connection brings agriculture to UNL’s city campus

LINCOLN, NE – University of Nebraska- Lincoln agriculture students bridged the gap between producers and consumers during the 2019 Husker Food Connection.

Using live animals, large tractors and free food, students from UNL’s East Campus spent Tuesday afternoon on the City Campus to engage with fellow students about where their food comes from.

(Video) Bryce Doeschot reports on Husker Food Connection 2019

The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) and numerous agricultural clubs on East Campus teamed up to organize Husker Food Connection. The event helps students gain a better knowledge of general agriculture within the state of Nebraska.

“The purpose of this event is to connect urban students to agriculture through something they’re familiar with: food,” said Amanda Kowalewski, Husker Food Connection Coordinator. Kowalewski is a senior Agricultural Economics major from Gothenburg, NE.

The event featured a free lunch catered by Skeeter Barnes, farm equipment displays, booths by Nebraska commodity groups and an opportunity to interact with livestock at the UNL City Campus Union Plaza.

Student organizers included representatives from campus groups such as Collegiate Farm Bureau, Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, and Block and Bridle.

The 2019 Husker Food Connection theme was “Agriculture is Everything.”