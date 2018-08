Scott Frost will lead the Huskers onto the Memorial Stadium turf Saturday as the Nebraska Football team faces off against the Akron Zips.

Ahead of the season opener, KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen sat down with Sean Callahan of HuskersOnline to discuss all things Nebraska Football.

The Huskers can be heard on KRVN, 880 AM and 106.9 FM (Kearney area).