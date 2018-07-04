(Video) Independence Day Tribute

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321486 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Bryce Doeschot | July 4, 2018
You know the song, but do you know how it was written?

Massachusetts native Katharine Lee Bates was in Colorada teaching the summer of 1893.

The 24-year-old was part of an outing to the summit of Pikes Peak, inspiring her to write a poem. The group took a train, a horse-drawn wagon and mules.

It was at the top of the mountain when the words came to her.

“It was then and there that the opening lines of ‘America the Beautiful’ sprang into being,” Bates wrote.

From all of us at the Rural Radio Network, have a great Independence Day! 

