(Video) Jeffrey Exhibit at Dawson County Museum

LEXINGTON – The 150 years of Dawson County continues at the Dawson County Historical Society Museum as they honor local artists Joe and Diane Jeffrey.

Museum Director Crystal Werger said that the exhibit will be highlighted by a talk by renowned presenter Joe Jeffrey.

“Joe will be giving a talk about outhouses,” Werger said. “I have not seen it, but others have and said it is really good. The presentation starts at 2:00 on Sunday and we will have refreshments afterward.”

Along with Joe’s collection of outhouse and fence post art, his wife Diane’s art is on display throughout the gallery. Werger said that the exhibit will be open through July.

The museum is located at 805 Taft street in Lexington.

For more information about the museum click here for the museum’s facebook page.