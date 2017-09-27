(VIDEO) KRVN, Rural Radio Network to locate news bureau, studio at NIC

See video announcement below

Nebraska radio station KRVN 880 and the Rural Radio Network will add a news bureau and production studio at Nebraska Innovation Campus this fall.

“KRVN’s radio network across the state will enable NIC to connect to everyone in Nebraska and share our stories,” NIC Executive Director Dan Duncan said.

KRVN is the 50,000-watt flagship of a nine-station network spanning Nebraska with coverage into Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming. The network is owned and operated by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association, a cooperative of farmers and ranchers.

KRVN will be a sponsor of The Club at NIC, a new networking, event and project space being created for entrepreneurs, faculty groups and Recognized Student Organizations.

Locating a production studio at NIC will enable the station to cover stories connected to NIC partners, programs and events, as well as university-related and regional stories. The studio will also provide KRVN staff with a convenient location for university and regional leaders to record programming, participate in live interviews and create video content.

“KRVN and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association have worked closely with the University of Nebraska for almost 70 years,” said Craig Larson, the radio association’s general manager. “Our mission is to serve agriculture and rural Nebraska. This venture is the next step as we help tell the story of agriculture in Nebraska.”

KRVN already works closely with the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, hosting a weekly radio show with Mike Boehm, IANR’s Harlan Vice Chancellor.

NIC is a research campus designed to facilitate new and in-depth partnerships between the university and private-sector businesses. At full build-out, NIC will be a 2.2-million square-foot campus with uniquely designed buildings and amenities that inspire creative activity and engagement, transforming ideas into global innovation. For more information, click here.

Tetrad Property Group is the private-sector development partner for NIC. Tetrad provides a full range of development services for the campus, including master planning, construction management, leasing and property management. For more information, click here.

Farm Broadcaster Bryce Doeschot on KRVN Radio’s partnership with Nebraska Innovation Campus.