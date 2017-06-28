(Video) Lex Biz Kids Second Annual Expo

LEXINGTON – Middle Schoolers in Lexington got a chance to produce a product, sell it and most importantly work on their entrepreneurship skills on Monday. They took part in the Lex Biz Kids Entrepreneurship Expo.

Event organizer Janita Pavelka said the kids spent a week preparing for the day.

“We went in the classroom last Monday,” Pavelka said, “they developed a product to sell, and a business plan. The students they talked about producing a start-up and then created a market strategy.”

This is the second year this has taken place and Pavelka said they have more participants then they had a week before. She also says that it is not about making money, although that is an incentive.

“We really want the kids to be able to introduce themselves and talk to their customers,” Pavelka said. “To have the conversation with their clients.”

Products ranged from mexican bread and candy pops to hair accessories and Marshmallow Guns.