(Video) Long Black Train Rolls Through Dawson County

COZAD – A last-of-its-kind Union Pacific Steam Locomotive No. 844 rolled through Dawson County on it’s way to the College World Series in Omaha. The train made stops in Cozad, Kearney, Grand Island and Columbus before it went on display near TD Ameritrade Park, home of the CWS.

The circa 1944 locomotive was produced with 44 others that year. The No. 844 is the last one that is still in service. It resides most of the time in Cheyenne, WY. Originally made for passenger trains it can still reach speeds in excess of 70 MPH.

After spending two weeks in Omaha the train will head back to it’s home in Wyoming. The UP is planning to take an alternate route on the trip back to Wyoming in order to make additional stops on June 30 in other towns, including Fremont, Central City, and Overton.