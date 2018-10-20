(Video) National Move Over Day

Today is
#NationalMoveOverDay
Today is #NationalMoveOverDay!
Thank you to all the drivers who know and follow the law when they see an emergency vehicle working on the side of the road.
You really can save a life just by following the law.#MoveOver pic.twitter.com/ZzqybPtpVc
— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) October 20, 2018
The third Saturday in October has been designated National Move Over Day, a reminder to drivers to slow down and safely move over while approaching police, fire and other emergency vehicles and tow trucks that are stopped along roads and highways.