class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342441 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Video) National Move Over Day | KRVN Radio

(Video) National Move Over Day

BY Nebraska State Patrol | October 20, 2018
Home News Regional News
(Video) National Move Over Day
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol -- Move Over Day!

Today is

The third Saturday in October has been designated National Move Over Day, a reminder to drivers to slow down and safely move over while approaching police, fire and other emergency vehicles and tow trucks that are stopped along roads and highways.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments