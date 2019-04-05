(Video) Nebraska FFA Secretary Discusses Year as State Officer

The 91st Nebraska FFA Convention continues in Lincoln today. Students attend sessions, workshops and compete in contests to display their skills and knowledge.

Grady Johnson, Nebraska FFA Secretary joined Rural Radio Network’s Bryce Doeschot and Susan Littlefield to reflect on his year of service.

(Video) Nebraska FFA Convention Report – Featuring Grady Johnson

This year, five schools recognized for adding agricultural education and FFA into their schools. Those schools are Stapleton, North Platte, Meridian, Elkhorn Valley and Axtell.

At the seventh and final session of the convention, 667 FFA members will receive their state FFA degree.

More videos from the convention:

Brooke Bell, Nebraska FFA Vice President

Amanda Most, Nebraska FFA President