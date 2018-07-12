(VIDEO) Nebraska state park unveils new ‘glamping’ cabins

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) _ Visitors to an eastern Nebraska park can now enjoy camping without sacrificing the comforts of Wi-Fi, air conditioning or even Keurig K-Cups.

Nebraska Game and Parks officials are inviting visitors to turn the three new “glamping” cabins at Platte River State Park into their next getaway. Parks officials will begin taking reservations Friday for the glamorous camping alternative near Louisville costing $165 a night.

Each cabin is equipped with a queen-sized bed that can roll outside for a night under the stars. The cabins also have a bathroom and kitchen that includes a microwave and coffee machine.

Campers will have an easy time braving the elements outside with lighted sidewalks, raised fire pits and decks.

Parks Administrator Jim Swenson says the state is interested in capturing the trendy “glamping” market.