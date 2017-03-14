North Platte Holiday Inn Express fire contained

A fire damaged a North Platte motel that a fire chief

says was unoccupied because of renovations.

Firetrucks were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Inn Express, and firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof as they arrived. No injuries have been reported and Thompson now says the fire has been contained. North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson says the motel rooms were empty because of the renovations. He says the building sustained significant smoke and water damage.

The fire’s starting point and cause are being investigated.