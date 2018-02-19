(Video) Property Tax Relief Petition Drive Underway

A petition drive to place a $1.1 billion property tax relief proposal on the November 2018 ballot for voter approval will begin collecting signatures this week. The Yes to Property Tax Relief Committee has been formed to manage the effort.

“Petitions are printing and circulators will start collecting signatures this week,” says Trent Fellers, spokesman for the committee.

The group must secure around 85,000 signatures by July 5 to place the proposed Property Tax Relief Act on the ballot.

The Act would provide property tax payers with a refundable income tax credit equal to half of their property taxes collected by the local school district. That credit would mean a 30% overall reduction in property taxes for most taxpayers, and would drop Nebraska’s property tax burden from the 5th highest to 25th nationally.

Fellers says the coalition includes both urban and rural interests.

The committee has retained the Arizona-based Lincoln Strategy Group to manage the signature collection campaign. Lincoln Strategy Group recently led the successful petition drive in Nebraska to “repeal the repeal” of the death penalty in 2016, using a combination of paid and volunteer circulators to collect more than 166,000 signatures in just 82 days.

“With Lincoln Strategy Group’s national experience and recent success in Nebraska, and the volunteer enthusiasm for this effort, I am confident we will collect the signatures needed to get our proposal on the ballot,” Fellers said.

Opponents of the Property Tax Relief Act point out that the measure doesn’t identify any revenue sources and would create state funding issues.