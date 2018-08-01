class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326731 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(Video) Renovated Husker Harvest Days facilities unveiled

BY Bryce Doeschot | August 1, 2018
Updated Husker Harvest Days grounds.

In just weeks, thousands of visitors and exhibitors will descend on the Husker Harvest Days grounds .  New this year, $7.5 million in renovations to the 41 year-old facility.

Media and local dignitaries received a sneak peak of the upgrades ahead of the 2018 show.

Among the highlights:

  • 7,000 + ft of fencing around the facility
  • 18,710 ft of storm drainage pipe
  • 13,835,200 gallon storm water storage
  • 5 + miles of concrete roads

The 2018 Husker Harvest Days will be held Sept. 11-13 near Grand Island, Nebraska.

Photos:

Drone photo of HHD parking lot

 

Nebraska Rural Radio Association at HHD

Full Drone Video:

 

