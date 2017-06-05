(VIDEO) Richter recognized with LRHC’s first DAISY Award

The Lexington Regional Health Center has launched a new recognition for their nurses and their compassionate care. It’s called the DAISY Award and was created by a national foundation. The first DAISY Award was presented on Thursday June 1, 2017 to Deb Richter.

As LRHC staff gathered at the nurse’s station, Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell read Richter’s nomination by an Elwood mother whose son was recently a patient at the Health Center. The nomination letter said that Richter has a true passion for her job and that she went above and beyond to make her son feel comfortable and safe. Thorell further read that “he completely trusted her. He listened to everything she said. Deb possesses so many admirable traits. She was hard working, caring, comforting and went out of her way to help us both. Deb should be very proud to be a nurse and the best nurse in my opinion. Her love for her patient’s health and well-being was fully displayed.”

Richter was nominated by Jennifer Kohl of Elwood. Her son, Jadeyn, was admitted to LRHC with a leg infection back in March, which required a several day stay. After the award presentation, Kohl said Richter went above and beyond in her care of Jadeyn saying “she was just wonderful. Everything about her.” Even becoming a little emotional Kohl added that “the care that he received from her was just great. I can’t say enough about her.”

Richter said that when Jadeyn’s condition wasn’t responding to outpatient treatment he was then admitted for further care. The staff followed “through with him those next few days to get him on the right track. He reminds me of one of my grandsons so that is why he’s special!”

The Health Center plans to present the DAISY Award two times annually. Any patient or staff member can nominate a nurse for the award through forms that are available on various bulleting boards throughout LRHC.

Richter has a 47 year career as a nurse, 37 of those years at LRHC. On what she enjoys about nursing, Richter says that it’s the patients, “I enjoy seeing them get better. Taking care of them, making them well…that’s what I enjoy”.

From Lexington Regional Health Center:

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.

In 1999, the family of J. Patrick Barnes started the DAISY Foundation to create the DAISY Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize nurses like those who cared for Patrick in the hospital for eight weeks before he passed away due to complications of an auto-immune disease.

The DAISY Award is given at more than 2,500 hospitals in 15 different countries. Each award winner will receive a certificate, DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture entitled, “A Healer’s Touch.” Winners also receive a Cinnabon cinnamon roll or cinnamon roll made with Cinnabon cinnamon as that was Patrick’s favorite thing to eat while he was ill.

Any patient or staff member can nominate a nurse at LRHC who has provided outstanding patient service with compassion. The DAISY Award winner is selected by a council; each nominee is recognized for their nomination.

Two DAISY Awards will be given each year at LRHC based on the award’s guidelines.

Numerous bulletin boards are spread out among different wings of the hospital to tell about the DAISY award and include packets with nomination forms. Bulletin boards are located at the nurses’ station, Urgent Care, Family Medicine Specialists, and Outpatient Services Center (west entrance of hospital). Some nurses also are wearing pins that state. “Ask me about the DAISY Award.”