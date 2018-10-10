(Video) Trump promotes ethanol, republican politicians in Council Bluffs

President Donald Trump spent part of Tuesday evening in Council Bluffs, IA for a Make America Great Again rally. The President was greeted by a large crowd that filled the Mid-America Center.

The President touted the fresh news that his administration is moving to allow year-round sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol.

Trump mentions keeping a promise for Iowa and Nebraska. Roaring cheer. “Go Big Red” Trump “I love Nebraska” pic.twitter.com/oy2QYqHuKJ — Bryce Doeschot (@BDoeschot) October 10, 2018

The change, confirmed by Trump on Tuesday, would allow year-round sales of gasoline blends with up to 15 percent ethanol.

Beyond E15, Trump took aim at democrat candidates in local races, calling some “wacko”. Trump praised Grassley as a “tough cookie” as he applauded local leaders including Iowa’s Republican Rep. David Young and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who face tough re-election fights.

Trump also boosted Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who face voters next month. The pair received loud applause from the heavily Nebraskan crowd.

Anyone from Nebraska in the room? pic.twitter.com/R49IWGGOVN — Bryce Doeschot (@BDoeschot) October 10, 2018

Early voting in Iowa began on Monday, and Trump urged those gathered to cast their ballots now. “Go! Just vote. Get it over with,” he urged.

The rally is latest stop on a busy tour campaigning for Republican candidates in the lead-up to midterms that will determine control of Congress. And it comes as the president is on a high wave following a series of wins, including Kavanaugh’s confirmation. It’s the second appointment Trump has made to the Supreme Court.

Indeed, Trump’s loudest applause came as he continued his victory lap, which has included bashing Democrats for attempting to sink the nomination. Trump and other GOP leaders say the effort energized Republican voters, who had long been considered less energized than Democrats.

AP contributed to this story.