(Video) UNMC Officials Meet In Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – Dr. Jeffrey Gold is the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska – Omaha. He, along with several other dignitaries from those institutions, were in Dawson County on Wednesday to talk about the role of the University in rural Nebraska.

Gold spoke to a packed house at the NSG Banquet Room. He spoke about the role that the University and specifically the UNMC plays in the lives of rural Nebraskans’ healthcare. He complimented those attending for their interest.

“We have been doing this tour for awhile and this is probably our biggest crowd,” Gold said, “thank you for your interest.”

Gold talked about the importance of technology in the medical process especially for rural and critical-care hospitals.

Part of that will be the Sim Trucks that have been purchased via a grant from the Helmsley Group. Gold said that UNMC bought four of these trucks and placed them throughout the state to help with training of nurses, doctors and EMTS. One of the trucks was on display in Gothenburg.

Lexington Regional Health Center CEO Leslie Marsh said that the relationship with UNMC is key for them.

“I think we need to continue to partner with UNMC,” Marsh said,” whether its at the Kearney campus or Omaha. To use technology and simulation to give our patients the best care possible.”

Marsh said that many procedures that forced patients to go to Omaha or Denver before that can now be done at local hospitals.

Dr. Mike Sitorius is the chair of the department of family medicine at UNMC. The Cozad native says UNMC is committed to partner with all of Nebraska to develop healthcare professionals.

“I understand the need for good quality providers in rural areas,” Sitorius said. “We have developed programs that help identify young people at an early age, even before graduate school. We’ve had a lot of success with getting young people from rural areas with training and experience to go back to those rural areas to serve. It is important to the University of Nebraska Medical Center that we do have health professionals for all of the state.”

Gold had a message for rural Nebraska.

“The University System and the University of Nebraska Medical Center are tremendous assets for the State of Nebraska,” Gold said. “People need to know that this university is committed to providing for all of the medical needs for the state. I would also like them to know that they should be very proud of the students, and instruction as it is truly world class. It is really the best care that they can get.”

Susan Williams was key to getting the group to come to Gothenburg. She serves on the Board of Counselors for UNMC.

“I really want people to see what’s going on at the Med Center,” Williams said, “I wasn’t aware of all of the things going on in our state prior to serving on the Board. I want people to know what we have in this great state.”