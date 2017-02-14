View sandhill cranes at Fort Kearny SHP

LINCOLN, Neb. â€“ Sandhill crane enthusiasts are invited to visit Fort Kearny State Historical Park to enjoy the spring migration. The visitor center will open daily March 3 â€“ April 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Staff will answer questions and direct visitors to viewing areas.

One popular viewing location is the hike-bike bridge over the Platte River at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. The bridge is one-third mile from the parking area. The best viewing times are a half hour before sunrise and sunset.

Admission to the visitor center is $2. An entry permit is required of each vehicle entering the park. Call the park for more information at 308-865-5305.