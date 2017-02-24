Village of Upland Receives USDA Funds for Water Improvement Project

Upland, Nebraska, February 22, 2017-USDA Rural Development announces that the Village of Upland, Nebraska is the recipient of $903,000 through a water loan and grant to make water improvements.
“Rural Development funds will be used to install a new well, painting of the water standpipe, replacement of water meters, and to replace valves and hydrants as needed,” said USDA Rural Development Community Programs Specialist Bert Mues. “The improvements were needed as the Village was experiencing water pressure concerns and needed to develop a replacement for one of their wells which had been taken out of service due to age and condition.”
The Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.
The $658,000 loan has a term of 40 years at 1.375 rate of interest.