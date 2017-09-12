Violent crash kill Minnesota woman near Waco

WACO – A Minnesota woman is dead after rolling her vehicle south of Waco early Sunday morning. The York County Sheriff’s Office responded roughly a mile south of Waco on the Waco spur to a one vehicle accident just before 4:30 a.m.

It was determined that a 2001 Chrysler Van driven by 31-year-old Jennifer Moore of Big Lake, MN was northbound when she left the roadway, went into the east ditch and rolled several hundred feet before coming to rest against a light pole. Sheriff Dale Radcliffe said the accident was so violent that the car was nearly split in half. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. They believe a seatbelt was in use and she was the only occupant of the vehicle. Authorities are still determining what caused her to leave the roadway. Drugs and alcohol may be a contributing factor.

The York and Waco fire departments assisted at the scene.