Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in Phelps County

Holdrege, NE — Two Rivers Public Health Department confirms mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus have been found in Phelps County. West Nile virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito which has the virus.

West Nile virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These usually last a few days. A few people will develop severe illness and may have high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These problems may last several weeks and you should seek medical attention.

Due to the recent flooding there is an extremely high amount of mosquitos in South Central Nebraska. Although not all types of mosquitos transmit West Nile Virus, the only proven method to prevent West Nile Virus is to protect yourself from being bitten by all mosquitos. Be especially cautious in the mornings and evenings because this is when mosquitoes are more active. Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Be sure to wear insect repellent

containing DEET, IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.

Veterinarians and equine enthusiasts should continue immunization for horses against West Nile Virus and monitor animals carefully for signs and symptoms. In addition to the spread of West Nile virus among people, horses, and birds are significantly at risk of infection.

For more information related to horse immunizations go to

https://aaep.org/guidelines/vaccination-guidelines/core-vaccination-guidelines/west-nile-virus For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

The Mission of Two Rivers Public Health Department is to assess and monitor the health status of the district and

facilitate the linking of resources to assure health promotion, prevention, and protection for the people within Buffalo,

Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps Counties.