Volunteers help finish Nebraska trail work

RUSHVILLE, Neb. — Volunteers in two cities have stepped up to help finish a more than 320-mile trail after the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission stopped work about halfway through.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a group of volunteers from Rushville and Gordon have taken the Cowboy Trail into their own hands after the state halted work, despite having 120 miles left to develop.

The state spent about $10 million to finish the trail from Norfolk to Valentine, but everything beyond that was still covered with broken ties and track trash.

Rushville and Gordon residents have come together, picking up debris and mowing down weeds. The state can provide grants, but not attention.

The towns hope to finally be connected with 15 miles of smooth limestone by next year.