Volunteers help train horses rescued from Nebraska farm

BY Associated Press | September 22, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. – As many as 20 volunteers are helping train and care for two dozen horses that were seized last month from a Nebraska farm.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 24 horses were moved from the Seward County farm to a safe foster barn west of Lincoln, where they get food, training and veterinary care.

Genea Stoops of Hooves and Paws Rescue of the Heartland says the horses it will take a while for the horses to get fit for adoption because they’re terrified of human touch.

The Seward County attorney filed 10 animal cruelty charges this month against a Garland man accused of neglecting the horses. Authorities say the horses appeared to be malnourished when they were called to the farm.

