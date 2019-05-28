Volunteers search for missing Genoa firefighter

Genoa, Neb. — The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department resumed searching for one of its own members Tuesday.

The fire department’s Facebook page said Brett Swantek was reported missing Saturday. First responders spent most of Monday looking for him.

The Facebook post urged volunteers to gather this morning at 5 a.m. at the Genoa Firehall or Fullerton Firehall. The search began at the diversion canal south head gates where water from the Loup River is sent into the canal.

A Nance County Sheriff’s Office Communications Specialist confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the search is still underway.